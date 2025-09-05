Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd Sells 10,548 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,548 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for 2.5% of Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 275.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Synopsys by 441.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $601.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The stock has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $592.20 and its 200 day moving average is $505.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,181,951.15. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,746.85. This represents a 85.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $715.00 target price (up previously from $540.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.21.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

