NWI Management LP Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

NWI Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 0.3% of NWI Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543,132 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $399,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,159 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 748.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,700,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 662.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,894 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $87,885.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 29,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,682. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $407,716 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $64.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.08, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.85. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.60.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

