Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,014 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Southern Copper worth $130,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,338,000. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 97,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.1%

SCCO opened at $100.87 on Friday. Southern Copper Corporation has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $121.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,327 shares in the company, valued at $232,700. This represents a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,028 shares of company stock worth $102,014 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

