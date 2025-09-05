Infusive Asset Management Inc. Acquires 25,019 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 135.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,019 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 100.3% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $131.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Arete raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $148.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.