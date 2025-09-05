Infusive Asset Management Inc. Acquires 25,019 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 135.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,019 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 100.3% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Price Performance
NYSE BABA opened at $131.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
