MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 959,859 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,029,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959,859 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 2.49% of Pan American Silver worth $233,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

PAAS stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.65. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

