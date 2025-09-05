Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Purchased by Insight Holdings Group LLC

Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 0.5% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Intuit by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Intuit by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Intuit by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 62,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.99, for a total value of $48,116,427.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,000,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,460,107.21. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total transaction of $1,362,748.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,760.95. This represents a 79.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,029 shares of company stock valued at $55,231,998. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $668.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The company has a market capitalization of $186.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $739.58 and its 200-day moving average is $679.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 target price (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTU

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.