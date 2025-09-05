MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Position in Deere & Company $DE

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 638,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 0.7% of MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $299,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.87.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.1%

DE opened at $474.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $378.66 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $502.14 and its 200 day moving average is $491.07. The stock has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

