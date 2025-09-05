Infusive Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Infusive Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $462.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.25. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 12-month low of $396.06 and a 12-month high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.42%.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total transaction of $451,490.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,842.16. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.78.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

