Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 424 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CRH were worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CRH by 86.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRH. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.64.

CRH Stock Down 0.3%

CRH opened at $111.53 on Friday. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $114.40. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.27 and a 200-day moving average of $96.32.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.22%.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.