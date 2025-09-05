Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,862 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 57,966 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Kinross Gold by 36.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 47,526,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $632,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705,061 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Kinross Gold by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,243,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871,904 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Kinross Gold by 365.8% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,876,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400,447 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $33,877,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $23,765,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $22.03.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.68%.

KGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

