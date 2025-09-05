419,099 Shares in PENN Entertainment, Inc. $PENN Bought by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 419,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,000. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.28% of PENN Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 87.8% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,322,000 after buying an additional 869,347 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth $1,381,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 208.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 122.2% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 516,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after buying an additional 283,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth $2,258,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.41. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $339,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 342,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,279.36. This represents a 6.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

