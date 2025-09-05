Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 264,697 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up 1.8% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $53,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $82.91 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.37 and a 12-month high of $125.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of -637.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.The firm had revenue of $737.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently -4,061.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Baird R W dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

