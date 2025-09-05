Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $28,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. SWAN Capital LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $192.35 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.15 and a twelve month high of $210.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.46 and its 200 day moving average is $185.94. The company has a market cap of $128.66 billion, a PE ratio of 119.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.20, for a total value of $128,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,576.60. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.58, for a total value of $20,722,402.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 206,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,468,674.44. This represents a 36.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,648 shares of company stock worth $83,548,499. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.68.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

