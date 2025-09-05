Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 32,856 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.08% of AMETEK worth $30,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,484,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,559,001,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AMETEK by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,742 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,747,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,352,000 after purchasing an additional 154,682 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 3,770,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,979,000 after purchasing an additional 45,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.45.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $187.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.49 and its 200 day moving average is $177.12. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.02 and a 52 week high of $198.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

