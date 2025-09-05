Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Price

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $218.00 to $208.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $187.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.95. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 47.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 153,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,896,000 after purchasing an additional 49,257 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 16,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 82,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $2,296,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

