Head-To-Head Comparison: United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) & Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) and Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United American Healthcare 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cigna Group 0 2 15 2 3.00

Cigna Group has a consensus price target of $374.76, indicating a potential upside of 23.54%. Given Cigna Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cigna Group is more favorable than United American Healthcare.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United American Healthcare N/A N/A $240,000.00 N/A N/A Cigna Group $247.12 billion 0.33 $3.43 billion $18.32 16.56

Cigna Group has higher revenue and earnings than United American Healthcare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Cigna Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of United American Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Cigna Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

United American Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 381.0%. Cigna Group pays an annual dividend of $6.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cigna Group pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cigna Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares United American Healthcare and Cigna Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Cigna Group 1.92% 18.80% 5.02%

Risk & Volatility

United American Healthcare has a beta of -1.49, indicating that its share price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cigna Group has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cigna Group beats United American Healthcare on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United American Healthcare

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers. The company's Cigna Healthcare segment offers medical, pharmacy, behavioral health, dental, and other products and services for insured and self-insured customers; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans for seniors, as well as individual health insurance plans; and health care coverage in its international markets, as well as health care benefits for mobile individuals and employees of multinational organizations. In addition, it offers permanent insurance contracts sold to corporations to provide coverage on the lives of certain employees for financing employer-paid future benefit obligations. The company distributes its products and services through insurance brokers and consultants; directly to employers, unions and other groups, or individuals; and private and public exchanges. The company was formerly known as Cigna Corporation and changed its name to The Cigna Group in February 2023. The Cigna Group was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

