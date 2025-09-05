Interval Partners LP Has $14.11 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Interval Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 437,973 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in Truist Financial by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Truist Financial by 435.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

