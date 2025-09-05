NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $9.58 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 68.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,568 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $616,375,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 4,158.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,481,000 after buying an additional 1,782,110 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 14,731.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,666,000 after buying an additional 1,747,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,401,000 after buying an additional 1,313,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $153.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $200.33. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.