Investmark Advisory Group LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.2% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $30.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.