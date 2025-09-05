Analyzing Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) and National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) and National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sable Offshore and National Fuel Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sable Offshore 1 0 6 0 2.71 National Fuel Gas 0 2 2 1 2.80

Sable Offshore presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.49%. National Fuel Gas has a consensus target price of $96.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.39%. Given Sable Offshore’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sable Offshore is more favorable than National Fuel Gas.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sable Offshore N/A -88.48% -17.69% National Fuel Gas 11.15% 20.81% 7.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sable Offshore and National Fuel Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sable Offshore and National Fuel Gas”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sable Offshore N/A N/A -$629.07 million N/A N/A National Fuel Gas $1.94 billion 4.03 $77.51 million $2.66 32.63

National Fuel Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Sable Offshore.

Volatility & Risk

Sable Offshore has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Fuel Gas has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.2% of Sable Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of National Fuel Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of Sable Offshore shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of National Fuel Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Fuel Gas beats Sable Offshore on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Flame Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Sable Offshore Corp. in February 2024. Sable Offshore Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields. This segment also transports natural gas for National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation, as well as for other utilities, industrial companies, and power producers in New York State. The Gathering segment builds, owns, and operates natural gas processing and pipeline gathering facilities in the Appalachian region, as well as provides gathering services to Seneca. The Utility segment sells natural gas or provides natural gas utility services to various customers in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and Jamestown, New York; and Erie and Sharon, Pennsylvania. National Fuel Gas Company was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

