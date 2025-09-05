Investmark Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,716 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Investmark Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 164,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,995,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

