Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $10.89 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,739 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 125.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Newmont by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,808,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,319,000 after buying an additional 618,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.74. Newmont Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $76.52. The firm has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $190,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,133.76. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $477,160.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,472.30. This trade represents a 17.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,246 shares of company stock worth $1,253,559 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

