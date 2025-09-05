3M (NYSE:MMM) and Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Critical Contrast

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) and Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 3M and Markel Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $24.58 billion 3.37 $4.17 billion $7.19 21.62 Markel Group $16.62 billion 1.49 $2.75 billion $166.74 11.74

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Markel Group. Markel Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

65.3% of 3M shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Markel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of 3M shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Markel Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 3M and Markel Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 2 2 7 0 2.45 Markel Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

3M presently has a consensus price target of $158.10, suggesting a potential upside of 1.73%. Markel Group has a consensus price target of $1,820.33, suggesting a potential downside of 6.98%. Given 3M’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 3M is more favorable than Markel Group.

Risk & Volatility

3M has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markel Group has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 3M and Markel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 16.01% 96.48% 10.62% Markel Group 13.39% 7.18% 1.88%

Summary

3M beats Markel Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles. Its Transportation and Electronics segment provides ceramic solutions; attachment/bonding products, films, sound, and temperature management for transportation vehicles; premium large format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage; light management films and electronics assembly solutions; packaging and interconnection solutions; semiconductor production materials; data centers solutions; and reflective signage for highway, and vehicle safety. The company’s Consumer segment provides consumer bandages, braces, supports, and consumer respirators; home cleaning products; retail abrasives, paint accessories, car care DIY products, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions; and stationery products. It offers its products through e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. 3M Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc., a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind. It also offers credit and surety products, and collateral protection insurance products. In addition, the company offers transaction, directors and officers, and healthcare liability reinsurance; and specialty treaty reinsurance products comprising credit and surety, workers' compensation, marine and energy, public entity, mortgage default, aviation and space, agriculture, and discrete political violence and national terror pools. Further, it provides construction services, consumer and building products, transportation-related products, consulting services, and equipment manufacturing products, as well as healthcare, leasing, and investment services. Additionally, the company operates as an insurance and investment fund manager offering a range of investment products, including insurance-linked securities, catastrophe bonds, insurance swaps, traditional reinsurance contracts, industry loss warranties and other financial instruments; and program services. It also manages funds with third parties. The company was formerly known as Markel Corporation and changed its name to Markel Group Inc. in May 2023. Markel Group Inc. was founded in 1930 and is based in Glen Allen, Virginia.

