Banque Transatlantique SA Makes New $195,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,282,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,676 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 74,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 28,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Airbnb from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $74,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 202,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,242,669.76. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 4,630 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total value of $594,584.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 444,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,027,469.40. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,674,926 shares of company stock worth $221,778,833. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $125.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.74. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%.The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.