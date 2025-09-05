Investmark Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Investmark Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 3.8% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $161.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

