NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 49,097 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $80,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Vision MN LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $182.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.49 and a 200-day moving average of $160.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $186.63.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

