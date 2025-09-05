NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,204 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Avery Dennison worth $36,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,959,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,450,000 after acquiring an additional 277,554 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,249,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,603,000 after purchasing an additional 71,435 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,582,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,715,000 after purchasing an additional 233,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,541,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,392,000 after purchasing an additional 101,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Argus cut Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (down from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.60.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $166.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $224.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 8.14%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

