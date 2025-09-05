Contrasting NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) & HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

HUYA has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetEase has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HUYA and NetEase”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $832.84 million 0.97 -$6.57 million ($0.09) -40.39 NetEase $14.43 billion 5.85 $4.07 billion $7.39 18.02

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than HUYA. HUYA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetEase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

HUYA pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 78.7%. NetEase pays an annual dividend of $2.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. HUYA pays out -3,177.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NetEase pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HUYA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HUYA and NetEase, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 0 5 1 0 2.17 NetEase 0 3 6 1 2.80

HUYA currently has a consensus price target of $4.57, indicating a potential upside of 25.63%. NetEase has a consensus price target of $128.78, indicating a potential downside of 3.28%. Given HUYA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HUYA is more favorable than NetEase.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and NetEase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA -2.45% 1.35% 0.93% NetEase 31.14% 23.56% 17.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of NetEase shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of HUYA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of NetEase shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NetEase beats HUYA on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, cnt, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers. The company's products and services include Youdao Dictionary, an online knowledge tool; Youdao Translation, a tool specifically designed to support translation needs of business and leisure travelers; U-Dictionary, an online dictionary and translation app; Youdao Kids' Dictionary, a smart and fun tool; smart devices, such as Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Smart Learning Pad, Youdao Listening Pod, Youdao Smart Light, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Super Dictionary; online courses; interactive learning apps; and education digitalization solutions, such as Youdao Smart Learning Terminal, a device that automates paper-based homework processing; Youdao Smart Cloud, a cloud-based platform that allows third-party app developers, smart device brands, and manufacturers to the company's OCR capabilities; and Youdao Sports, a sports-centric educational system. Its products and services also include NetEase Cloud Music, a music streaming platform; Yanxuan, an e-commerce platform, which sells private label products; www.163.com portal and related mobile app, Wangyi Xinwen, which deliver information such as news, sports events, technology, fashion trends, and online entertainment; NetEase Mail, an email service; NetEase CC Live streaming, a live streaming platform with a focus on game broadcasting; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

