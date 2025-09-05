NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 8,888 Shares of Public Storage $PSA

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $45,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Shum Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.62.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PSA stock opened at $292.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.63 and a 200-day moving average of $293.92. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.60 and a 12-month high of $369.99.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 130.86%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

