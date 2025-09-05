NewEdge Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,939 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $69,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 835,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,178,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 450,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,091,000 after purchasing an additional 86,687 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 246,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,614,000 after buying an additional 43,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 22.4%

Shares of IEFA opened at $85.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.