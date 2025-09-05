iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Holdings Lifted by New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 53,779.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,729,312 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 62.7% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC owned approximately 2.49% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $13,921,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,591,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 108,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,141.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,616,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,955 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $652.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $636.42 and its 200 day moving average is $595.30. The firm has a market cap of $656.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $652.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

