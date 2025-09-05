Newlands Management Operations LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR

Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Procore Technologies makes up about 0.0% of Newlands Management Operations LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Newlands Management Operations LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 277.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 10,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 174.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Arete initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.06.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iv, sold 192,803 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $12,485,922.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,137,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,168,633.80. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $581,412.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,154,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,510,458.92. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 664,449 shares of company stock worth $43,235,011. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

Procore Technologies stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.05 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $88.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.17.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $323.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Procore Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Procore Technologies

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Recommended Stories

