NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 379,276 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $132,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $350.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $641.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.23 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.36.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,295 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

