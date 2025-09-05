Newtyn Management LLC Buys 28,161 Shares of NI Holdings, Inc. $NODK

Newtyn Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,161 shares during the quarter. NI makes up about 1.5% of Newtyn Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Newtyn Management LLC’s holdings in NI were worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NI by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NI by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NI by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NI by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in NI by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NI alerts:

NI Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of NODK stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.77 million, a PE ratio of 167.38 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

NI ( NASDAQ:NODK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter. NI had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.63%.

NI declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NI

(Free Report)

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NODK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.