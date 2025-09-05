Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $23.19 Million Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,245 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Planet Fitness worth $23,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Planet Fitness stock opened at $102.96 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.77 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 110.18% and a net margin of 15.11%.The business had revenue of $340.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $126.00 target price on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.07.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

