PPL Corporation $PPL Shares Sold by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121,547 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises 2.1% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,938,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,861,000 after buying an additional 472,979 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of PPL by 37.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,062,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,756,000 after buying an additional 3,544,282 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,598,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,503,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,998,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,815,000 after buying an additional 109,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,881,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,608,000 after buying an additional 297,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $77,636.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,781.60. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PPL Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:PPL opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.11. PPL Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PPL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PPL

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.