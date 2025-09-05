Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $22,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3,050.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 79,310 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $852,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total value of $383,398.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,108.84. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.51 per share, for a total transaction of $167,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,663.03. This represents a 3.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $275.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.62 and a 52-week high of $286.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.