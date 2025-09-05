Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,251,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,288 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $21,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 73.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter.

HR opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.94. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.83 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.610 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 75,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,059.20. This trade represents a 15.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

