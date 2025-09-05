K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $597,000 in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,746,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,728 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,424,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,747,000 after purchasing an additional 248,013 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rambus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,256,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Rambus by 9.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,232,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,798,000 after purchasing an additional 104,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Rambus by 38.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,199,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,107,000 after purchasing an additional 333,538 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Arete Research raised shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Arete upgraded Rambus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Rambus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Rambus Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.64. Rambus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $81.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $551,475.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,963.72. This trade represents a 16.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $83,325.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 63,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,825. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,686 shares of company stock worth $933,541 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

