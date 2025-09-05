Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,438 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $23,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 997,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $133.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $150.27. The company has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

