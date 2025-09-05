Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 1,557 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,970,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,317,000 after purchasing an additional 368,214 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,407,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,938,000 after purchasing an additional 397,818 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,913,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,337 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,158,000 after purchasing an additional 80,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,724,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,127,000 after purchasing an additional 738,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $232,122.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 26,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,020.29. This trade represents a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,338,073. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $161.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.32 and a 200-day moving average of $136.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $165.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

