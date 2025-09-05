DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,103,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,961 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $33,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3,642.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,651,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,062,000 after buying an additional 1,606,988 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $6,891,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.62.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $31.90 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.43%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Bath & Body Works has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.45 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

