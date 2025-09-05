DnB Asset Management AS Sells 21,108 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,108 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Prologis were worth $31,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 131.1% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 53,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 30,321 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 741,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 3,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,614,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,095,000 after purchasing an additional 118,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 70.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 610,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,981,000 after purchasing an additional 252,106 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $112.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.37. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $132.57. The firm has a market cap of $104.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

