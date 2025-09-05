Curi RMB Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Curi RMB Capital LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $1,722,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fiserv by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after buying an additional 6,691,703 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 21,681.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,821,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,358 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $265,769,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,878,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,308,000 after purchasing an additional 654,228 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.36.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $136.14 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.22 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

