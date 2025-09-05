Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd Invests $42.90 Million in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,900,000. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,923,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,209,000 after buying an additional 1,137,586 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,968,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,924,000 after acquiring an additional 663,924 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,791,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,143,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,125,000.

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $82.68 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $84.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

