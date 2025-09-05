NWI Management LP Acquires New Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

NWI Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,417,000. ARM comprises about 1.8% of NWI Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARM by 59.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,574,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,224 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of ARM during the first quarter valued at $170,287,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARM by 112.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,112,000 after acquiring an additional 372,081 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of ARM by 9,501.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 213,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after acquiring an additional 211,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM during the first quarter valued at $19,565,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Trading Up 3.1%

ARM opened at $135.48 on Friday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $182.88. The company has a market cap of $143.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 4.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ARM had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $147.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ARM from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARM

About ARM

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.