Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 862,907 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 843,288 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $75,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 95.2% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $100.86 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $166,128.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 647,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,003,879.64. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $214,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 623,918 shares in the company, valued at $60,750,895.66. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,382 shares of company stock worth $11,718,441 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.76.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

