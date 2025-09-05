19,745 Shares in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. $PCG Bought by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 261,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Gas & Electric in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,924,000 after acquiring an additional 45,806 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,464,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. raised its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 10,428,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Gas & Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Argus raised Pacific Gas & Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group set a $19.00 price target on Pacific Gas & Electric in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Pacific Gas & Electric from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Pacific Gas & Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Gas & Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Pacific Gas & Electric Trading Down 0.8%

PCG stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.480-1.520 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Gas & Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Gas & Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.