Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Purchased by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc raised its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Cintas comprises approximately 4.0% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $13,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,049.15. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

Cintas Trading Up 0.6%

Cintas stock opened at $206.84 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $180.78 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%.The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

