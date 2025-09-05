Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $21.12 Million Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,840 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $21,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 71,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE opened at $281.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.59. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $282.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

